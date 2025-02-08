Jacob Gaucher News: Called up from minors
Gaucher was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Saturday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Gaucher was recalled after being sent down Friday as Jakob Pelletier has not had his visa issues resolved following his trade from Calgary on Jan. 30. Gaucher will center the fourth line versus Pittsburgh on Saturday. He is pointless in three NHL games with three shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now