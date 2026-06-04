Jacob Gaucher News: Extends for one year

Gaucher signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Flyers on Thursday, per PuckPedia.

Gaucher logged 20 goals and 36 points over 69 regular-season outings with AHL Lehigh Valley. He also made four appearances with the Flyers during the regular season, and he was up with the big club as part of the team's Black Aces during the postseason. The 25-year-old will likely be a depth option for 2026-27, though he may spend most of the campaign with the Phantoms.