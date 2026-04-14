Jacob Gaucher News: Recalled by Flyers

Gaucher was promoted from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old center has posted 20 goals and 36 points in 66 AHL appearances in 2025-26. After going undrafted out of the QMJHL and working his way through the ECHL before landing in Lehigh Valley, Gaucher earned a two-year entry-level contract with Philadelphia in December 2024. He has logged three games with the Flyers this season without recording a point. The 6-foot-3 pivot is developing into a reliable AHL center with a nose for the net, though he doesn't carry meaningful fantasy value at this stage.