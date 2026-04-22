Jacob Gaucher News: Up from minors
Gaucher was called up by Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Gaucher is expected to serve as a Black Ace, which means he'll be around the team and attend practices for the experience, but the 25-year-old isn't expected to draw into any playoff games. Gaucher finished the 2025-26 regular season with 20 goals, 36 points and 44 PIM in 69 outings with AHL Lehigh Valley as well as four shots and three hits in four appearances with Philadelphia.
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