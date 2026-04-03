Jacob Kvasnicka News: Three points in series clincher

Kvasnicka scored twice and added an assist in WHL Penticton's 6-3 win over Seattle on Friday.

Kvasnicka has five goals and four assists over five playoff outings, helping the Vees to a first-round series win over the Thunderbirds. The Islanders prospect had 35 goals and 85 points over 65 regular-season contests. Kvasnicka has been excellent in his only year of WHL play, and he will move on to the NCAA with the University of Minnesota in 2026-27.