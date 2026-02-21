Jacob Kvasnicka News: Trio of helpers in WHL win

Kvasnicka recorded three assists in WHL Penticton's 7-3 win over Regina on Saturday.

Kvasnicka has six goals and five assists over nine outings in February. The Islanders prospect has had a massive breakout for the Vees this season, posting 75 points (33 goals, 42 assists) in 54 appearances. He had 39 points in 66 appearances with the US National Team Development Program in 2024-25. Kvasnicka is committed to the University of Minnesota for 2026-27, but his prospect stock is firmly on the rise thanks to his dominant WHL campaign.