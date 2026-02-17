Jacob MacDonald News: Surfaces on waivers
MacDonald (hip) was placed on waivers Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
MacDonald appears ready to return to action after undergoing hip surgery in early September. Assuming he clears waivers, he will be activated from the injured non-roster list and could head to the minors. MacDonald had 31 goals and 55 points in 63 appearances with AHL Colorado during the 2024-25 regular season.
