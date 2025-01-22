Jacob Markstrom Injury: Departs Wednesday's contest

Markstrom (lower body) limped off the ice after a collision with Justin Brazeau in the second period of Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom stopped six of seven shots prior to his injury. The 34-year-old was replaced by Jake Allen between the pipes, and it would likely be Allen to take on a starting role should Markstrom miss additional time. The Devils' next game is Saturday in Montreal.