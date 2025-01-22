Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom Injury: Departs Wednesday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Markstrom (lower body) limped off the ice after a collision with Justin Brazeau in the second period of Wednesday's game against the Bruins, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom stopped six of seven shots prior to his injury. The 34-year-old was replaced by Jake Allen between the pipes, and it would likely be Allen to take on a starting role should Markstrom miss additional time. The Devils' next game is Saturday in Montreal.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now