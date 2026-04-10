Jacob Markstrom Injury: Set to miss rest of regular season

Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Friday that Markstrom will miss the remainder of the regular season to rest and rehab nagging injuries.

The Devils have been eliminated from postseason contention, and Markstrom will be shut down for the team's final three games of the year due to his lingering injuries. Across 44 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, Markstrom went 23-19-1 with a 3.07 GAA and .883 save percentage. His ratios were his lowest marks since the 2014-15 campaign, but he'll attempt to bounce back next year, and he remains under contract with the Devils for the 2026-27 season.