Jacob Markstrom Injury: Will miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 22, 2025

Markstrom (lower body) is feeling better after sustaining an injury Wednesday versus the Bruins, but he will miss time, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Markstrom doesn't have a specific timeline for his recovery. Expect Jake Allen to take over the starting role in the short term, while the Devils will make a move to call up a goalie -- likely Nico Daws or Isaac Poulter -- to fill the backup role.

