Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Activated off injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 2:46pm

Markstrom (knee) was activated off injured reserve Sunday.

Markstrom has been sidelined since late January due to a sprained MCL, but he's been activated ahead of Sunday's road matchup in Vegas. It's not yet clear whether he'll start against the Golden Knights, especially since Jake Allen got the night off Saturday against Utah. Markstrom should see ample playing time in the near future, especially since Allen hasn't been particularly sharp in recent starts.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
