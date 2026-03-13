Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Allows five goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Markstrom turned aside 24 of 29 shots on goal and registered an assist in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

After a solid string of performances, Markstrom struggled Thursday, allowing two goals in each of the first two periods. However, he managed to pick up his fourth assist of the season with Simon Nemec's power-play goal in the second. With Thursday's loss, Markstrom now holds a 19-16-1 record, a 3.11 GAA and an .886 save percentage over 37 appearances this season. His struggles Thursday could be a byproduct of playing in each of New Jersey's last seven contests. It's likely that Jake Allen could be called upon to start once in the next few outings to give Markstrom a rest before the latter tends to the majority of opportunities down the stretch.

