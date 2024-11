Markstrom will guard the road net Saturday in Tampa Bay, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

Markstrom will carry a three-game winning streak into Saturday's outing, including an impressive 34-save effort in a 4-1 road win over the Panthers on Tuesday. Overall, Markstrom is 8-4-1 with a .908 save percentage and 2.54 GAA this year.