Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Back in win column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Markstrom turned aside 21 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

The Devils grabbed an early 2-0 lead with goals 27 seconds apart in the first period, and Markstrom made sure the home squad was never able to draw level. It's only the second win in March for the veteran netminder, who's gone 2-5-1 in his last eight starts with a 3.87 GAA and .847 save percentage. New Jersey is comfortably in a playoff spot -- they're nine points clear of the Islanders for third place in the Metropolitan Division -- so Markstrom should get every opportunity down the stretch to regain his form ahead of the postseason.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
