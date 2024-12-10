Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Barely tested in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Markstrom made 14 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Leafs on Tuesday.

The ice was steeply tilted at Anthony Stolarz at the other end of the rink, and Markstrom really didn't get much action. The Leafs' goal came shorthanded where they seemed to get more opportunities than at even strength or on the power play. Markstrom is 13-6-2 with a one shutout, 2.48 GAA and .906 save percentage.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now