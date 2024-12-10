Jacob Markstrom News: Barely tested in OT loss

Markstrom made 14 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Leafs on Tuesday.

The ice was steeply tilted at Anthony Stolarz at the other end of the rink, and Markstrom really didn't get much action. The Leafs' goal came shorthanded where they seemed to get more opportunities than at even strength or on the power play. Markstrom is 13-6-2 with a one shutout, 2.48 GAA and .906 save percentage.