Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Beaten twice in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:36am

Markstrom stopped 38 of 40 shots in Sweden's 2-1 overtime loss to USA in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Markstrom was beaten once in the second period, courtesy of Dylan Larkin, and once more in overtime when Quinn Hughes potted the game-winning goal. Markstrom ends the Olympic campaign with a 2-0-1 record while stopping 84 of the 90 shots he faced in three contests.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
17 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 23
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
27 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
30 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
32 days ago