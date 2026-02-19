Jacob Markstrom News: Beaten twice in OT loss

Markstrom stopped 38 of 40 shots in Sweden's 2-1 overtime loss to USA in the Olympic quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Markstrom was beaten once in the second period, courtesy of Dylan Larkin, and once more in overtime when Quinn Hughes potted the game-winning goal. Markstrom ends the Olympic campaign with a 2-0-1 record while stopping 84 of the 90 shots he faced in three contests.