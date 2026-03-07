Jacob Markstrom News: Between pipes Saturday

Markstrom will protect the home net against the Rangers on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has turned aside 69 of the 74 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has posted a record of 18-14-1 this campaign with a 3.05 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 34 appearances. The Rangers rank 26th in the league with 2.67 goals per game this season.