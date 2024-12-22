Jacob Markstrom News: Blanks Pens on Saturday

Markstrom made 12 saves in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

The 34-year-old netminder was rarely tested and didn't face more than five shots in any period, while New Jersey peppered Tristan Jarry with 14 in the third period alone. The shutout was Markstrom's second of the season, and he hasn't taken a regulation loss since Nov. 27, going 7-0-1 over his last eight starts with a dazzling 1.49 GAA and .928 save percentage.