Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Blanks Pens on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Markstrom made 12 saves in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

The 34-year-old netminder was rarely tested and didn't face more than five shots in any period, while New Jersey peppered Tristan Jarry with 14 in the third period alone. The shutout was Markstrom's second of the season, and he hasn't taken a regulation loss since Nov. 27, going 7-0-1 over his last eight starts with a dazzling 1.49 GAA and .928 save percentage.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now