Jacob Markstrom News: Blanks Rangers

Markstrom made 26 saves in a 4-0 victory over the Rangers on Saturday.

After posting a 12-save shutout win over the Rangers on Dec. 23, Markstrom became the second goalie in franchise history with multiple shutouts in the Battle of the Hudson in a season, joining Martin Brodeur, according to Bill Price of NHL.com. The 35-year-old Markstrom has allowed only seven goals on 104 shots over his four-game winning streak. He has a 26-14-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.43 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 47 starts this season.