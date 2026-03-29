Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Blown away by Hurricanes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Markstrom stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Carolina, with the Hurricanes' final tally getting scored into an empty net.

The Devils got out-shot 34-19 in the game, but they managed to emerge from the first period with a 1-0 lead before the home side took control. Markstrom saw his three-start win streak snapped, but it was just the second time in 11 outings since the Olympic break that he's given up more than three goals, a stretch in which he's gone 7-4-0 with a 2.81 GAA and .889 save percentage.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
2 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NHL
DraftKings NHL: Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
NHL
NHL Barometer: New King In Los Angeles
Author Image
Jan Levine
12 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 14
Author Image
Chris Morgan
15 days ago