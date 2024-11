Markstrom stopped 20 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Markstrom got back to winning ways after his disappointing effort in the 4-0 loss to the Lightning on Nov. 16, and he's won in four of his last five outings. During that five-game stretch, the 34-year-old Swede netminder has gone 4-1-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .906 save percentage.