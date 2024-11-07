Jacob Markstrom News: Claims sixth win

Markstrom stopped 21 of 24 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

Markstrom probably wants the first goal he let in back, but he did enough to earn his sixth win in 11 starts. The 34-year-old netminder has been on a run his last four outings, going 3-1 with a 1.76 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. The Devils' next game is Saturday at the Islanders, the first of a back-to-back set.