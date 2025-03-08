Jacob Markstrom News: Concedes six goals

Markstrom made 29 saves on 35 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Jets.

Markstrom started Friday's game off strong by allowing just one late goal in the first period. However, he experienced a collapse throughout the rest of the game by conceding five more tallies. The 35-year-old goaltender has a 21-12-5 record with a 2.34 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Markstrom is 0-3-0 in his three starts since his return from a knee injury. While he still seems to be shaking off some rust, Markstrom could face challenges down the stretch due to the absences of Jack Hughes (shoulder) and Dougie Hamilton (lower body). Markstrom's next opportunity to guard the crease is Sunday against the Flyers.