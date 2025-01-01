Jacob Markstrom News: Concedes three goals Tuesday

Markstrom stopped 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Markstrom was beaten once in the first period and twice in the third, including the game-winning goal from Ryan Strome when the Devils had erased a two-goal deficit. This was Markstrom's first loss in regulation since Nov. 27, when he allowed three goals in a 3-0 defeat against the Blues. Markstrom posted an 8-1-1 record through 10 starts in December while posting elite numbers, including a 1.30 GAA and a .937 save percentage.