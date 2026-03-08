Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Cruises to fourth straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Markstrom made 17 saves in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The 36-year-old netminder didn't face more than eight shots in any period, and while Markstrom wasn't particularly sharp early, the Devils' offense gave him plenty of cushion. Markstrom has won four straight starts and hasn't allowed more than three goals in eight straight, a stretch in which he's gone 5-3-0 with a 2.25 GAA and .911 save percentage.

