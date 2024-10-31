Jacob Markstrom News: Cruises to shutout win

Markstrom posted a 20-save shutout in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Markstrom picked up his first shutout of the year and the 21st of his career, and it came against a team he spent parts of seven seasons with. The 34-year-old has won consecutive starts for the first time this season, improving to 5-3-1 with a 2.68 GAA and a .903 save percentage through nine starts. Those aren't elite numbers, but Markstrom has been as advertised -- an improvement on last year's rotating crop of goalies in the Devils' crease. The Devils continue their road trip Friday in Calgary, which is another one of Markstrom's former NHL homes.