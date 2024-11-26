Jacob Markstrom News: Cruises to win No. 10

Markstrom made 19 saves in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Nashville grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first period, but New Jersey quickly got on the front foot and a natural hat trick by Nico Hischier in the second frame gave Markstrom more than enough cushion. The 34-year-old netminder has won five of his last six starts, and on the season he sports a 10-5-1 record with a 2.51 GAA and .907 save percentage.