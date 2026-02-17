Jacob Markstrom News: Cruises to win Tuesday
Markstrom stopped 20 of 21 shots in Sweden's 5-1 win over Latvia in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
Markstrom was beaten midway through the second period, but other than that, he was excellent in a game where the offense provided enough support to claim an easy win. The Devils' netminder will have a tougher challenge against Team USA on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, however. Markstrom has stopped 49 of 53 shots in his two starts in the current Olympic campaign.
