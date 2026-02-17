Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Cruises to win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Markstrom stopped 20 of 21 shots in Sweden's 5-1 win over Latvia in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Markstrom was beaten midway through the second period, but other than that, he was excellent in a game where the offense provided enough support to claim an easy win. The Devils' netminder will have a tougher challenge against Team USA on Wednesday in the quarterfinals, however. Markstrom has stopped 49 of 53 shots in his two starts in the current Olympic campaign.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
10 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: When the Wheels Come Off
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
15 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 23
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, January 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
25 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 20
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, January 20
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
28 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
30 days ago