Jacob Markstrom News: Defending crease Monday
Markstrom will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Monday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom has one win across six outings in March, posting a 1-5-0 record with an .833 save percentage. He has gone 22-14-5 with three shutouts, a 2.49 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 42 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 23rd in the league with 2.79 goals per game in 2024-25.
