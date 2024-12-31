Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Defending crease Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Markstrom will guard the road goal against Anaheim on Tuesday, according Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has stopped 106 of 11 shots during his six-game winning streak. He has a 19-6-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Anaheim sits 31st in the league with 2.46 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now