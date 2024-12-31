Jacob Markstrom News: Defending crease Tuesday
Markstrom will guard the road goal against Anaheim on Tuesday, according Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom has stopped 106 of 11 shots during his six-game winning streak. He has a 19-6-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 27 appearances this season. Anaheim sits 31st in the league with 2.46 goals per game in 2024-25.
