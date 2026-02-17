Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Expected starter Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Markstrom was the first netminder off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate, according to Dan Rosen of NHL.com, which indicates he'll tend the twine for Sweden against Latvia during Tuesday's qualification matchup at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Markstrom is set to make his second straight start for the Swedes after Filip Gustavsson played in the team's first two games of the tournament. The 36-year-old Markstrom turned aside 29 of 32 shots in a 5-3 win over Slovakia on Saturday. The Latvians finished last in Group C during round-robin play, going 1-0-0-2. The winner of Tuesday's game will face the United States on Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
