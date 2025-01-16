Jacob Markstrom News: Expected to face Toronto

Markstrom is set to start on the road against Toronto on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom is 21-8-4 with a 2.15 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 33 starts in 2024-25. He's continued to succeed recently, stopping 101 of 109 shots (.927 save percentage) over his past four starts, though New Jersey struggled to provide him with adequate offense, resulting in Markstrom posting a 2-0-2 record during that stretch. Toronto ranks 13th in goals per game with 3.02.