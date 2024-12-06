Jacob Markstrom News: Expected to start Friday

Markstrom is slated to defend the home crease versus Seattle on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has won his last two starts and was outstanding against the Rangers on Monday, making 38 saves in a 5-1 win. Overall, the 34-year-old netminder is 12-6-1 with a 2.54 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 19 appearances with the Devils this season. He will face a tired Seattle team who beat the Islanders 5-2 on Thursday.