Jacob Markstrom News: Expected to start Saturday
Markstrom is slated to defend the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom has been outstanding of late, going 6-0-1 with a 1.70 GAA and a .922 save percentage in his last seven starts. The 34-year-old has turned it around in New Jersey after two mediocre seasons with the Flames, as he is 16-6-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 24 appearances this campaign. Pittsburgh has posted 3.06 goals per game in 2024-25.
