Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 7:52am

Markstrom is slated to defend the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has been outstanding of late, going 6-0-1 with a 1.70 GAA and a .922 save percentage in his last seven starts. The 34-year-old has turned it around in New Jersey after two mediocre seasons with the Flames, as he is 16-6-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 24 appearances this campaign. Pittsburgh has posted 3.06 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now