Jacob Markstrom News: Expected to start Wednesday
Markstrom is slated to start on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom has allowed at least three goals in each of his past five outings. He's 20-16-1 with a 3.10 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 38 appearances this campaign. The Rangers enjoyed a four-game winning streak in which they outscored adversaries 20-7, but New York saw that run come to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Kings on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: New King In Los AngelesYesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 144 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?9 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers13 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More