Jacob Markstrom News: Extends winning streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 11:59am

Markstrom stopped 17 of 19 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

The 34-year-old Swedish netminder gave up goals in the first and second periods, but a third-period tally from Timo Meier extended his winning streak to three games. Markstrom has come out on top in four of his last five starts, going 4-1-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .906 save percentage in that span. However, he's posted a save percentage below the .910 mark in four of those five outings, so there might be some cause for concern for fantasy managers.

