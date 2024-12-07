Jacob Markstrom News: Extends winning streak
Markstrom stopped 17 of 19 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.
The 34-year-old Swedish netminder gave up goals in the first and second periods, but a third-period tally from Timo Meier extended his winning streak to three games. Markstrom has come out on top in four of his last five starts, going 4-1-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .906 save percentage in that span. However, he's posted a save percentage below the .910 mark in four of those five outings, so there might be some cause for concern for fantasy managers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now