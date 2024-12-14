Jacob Markstrom News: Facing Blackhawks
Markstrom will serve as the starting netminder at home versus Chicago on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Markstrom is 4-0-1 in his last five starts, allowing 10 goals on 117 shots (.915 save percentage). Overall, the 34-year-old is 14-6-2 with a 2.41 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Markstrom will face the Blackhawks, who are 30th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.45 goals per game this season.
