Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Facing Blackhawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Markstrom will serve as the starting netminder at home versus Chicago on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom is 4-0-1 in his last five starts, allowing 10 goals on 117 shots (.915 save percentage). Overall, the 34-year-old is 14-6-2 with a 2.41 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Markstrom will face the Blackhawks, who are 30th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.45 goals per game this season.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now