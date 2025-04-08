Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom News: Facing Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Markstrom will tend the home twine against the Bruins on Tuesday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has posted a stellar 1.72 GAA and a .933 save percentage during his four-game winning streak. It's been a massive turnaround for Markstrom, who was 1-5-1 in his first seven appearances after returning from a knee injury March 2. The 35-year-old has a strong chance to extend his winning streak Tuesday against a Boston squad that has produced 2.63 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks 29th in the league.

