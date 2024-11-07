Jacob Markstrom News: Facing Canadiens

Markstrom will be between the home pipes versus Montreal on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom last played Friday as the Devils only had one game since then and Jake Allen picked up the start. Markstrom is 5-4-1 with a 2.62 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 10 appearances with New Jersey this season. He will face the Canadiens, who are tied for 23rd in NHL scoring this season.