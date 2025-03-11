Jacob Markstrom News: Facing Columbus

Markstrom will patrol the home blue paint Tuesday versus the Blue Jackets, according to Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.

Markstrom has lost three consecutive games to start March -- he's 0-3-0 with an .850 save percentage and a 4.01 GAA in that span. Columbus has produced 3.33 goals per game in 2024-25, which ranks seventh in the NHL. Markstrom has a 4-3-0 record, .932 save percentage and 2.13 GAA over eight career outings against the Blue Jackets.