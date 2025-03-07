Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Facing Jets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Markstrom will guard the home goal versus the Jets on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has lost his last two outings since returning from a knee injury. He's given up six goals on 45 shots combined in those two games, and it doesn't get any easier with the Jets in town, though they are on the second half of a back-to-back while the Devils haven't played since Tuesday.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now