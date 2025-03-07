Jacob Markstrom News: Facing Jets
Markstrom will guard the home goal versus the Jets on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Markstrom has lost his last two outings since returning from a knee injury. He's given up six goals on 45 shots combined in those two games, and it doesn't get any easier with the Jets in town, though they are on the second half of a back-to-back while the Devils haven't played since Tuesday.
