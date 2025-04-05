Jacob Markstrom News: Facing Rangers

Markstrom will defend the home crease versus the Rangers on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom will attempt to win his fourth game in a row. He is 25-14-6 with three shutouts, a 2.48 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 46 appearances this season. The Rangers are two points in arrears of the Canadiens for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference. New York is generating 3.04 goals per game in 2024-25, 13th in the NHL.