Jacob Markstrom News: Facing St. Louis

Markstrom will defend the road crease Tuesday versus the Blues, according to Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has won back-to-back games, allowing one goal in each victory. The Swedish netminder has been spectacular through five appearances in December, posting a 4-0-1 record, .934 save percentage and 1.39 GAA. Markstrom has struggled against St. Louis throughout his 15-year NHL career, as he owns a 4-10-2 record against the Blues.