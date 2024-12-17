Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Facing St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Markstrom will defend the road crease Tuesday versus the Blues, according to Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has won back-to-back games, allowing one goal in each victory. The Swedish netminder has been spectacular through five appearances in December, posting a 4-0-1 record, .934 save percentage and 1.39 GAA. Markstrom has struggled against St. Louis throughout his 15-year NHL career, as he owns a 4-10-2 record against the Blues.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now