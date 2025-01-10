Jacob Markstrom News: Falls to Blueshirts in OT

Markstrom turned aside 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

He put on a goaltending clinic with Igor Shesterkin in a scoreless third period to preserve a 2-2 tie, but Markstrom had little chance in OT of stopping Sam Carrick from converting a 2-on-1 rush. Markstrom hasn't allowed more than three goals in a start since Nov. 29, going 9-2-2 over his last 13 outings with a dazzling 1.61 GAA and .927 save percentage.