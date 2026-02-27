Jacob Markstrom News: Flops against Penguins
Markstrom stopped 31 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh, with the Penguins' final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The game was tied 1-1 heading into the third period, but goals 50 seconds apart by Connor Clifton and Yegor Chinakhov early in the frame ended the Devils' hopes. Markstrom has lost three of his last four starts dating back to Jan. 25, and since the beginning of January he's gone 6-5-0 with a 3.00 GAA and .883 save percentage.
