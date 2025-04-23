Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Gets little help in Game 2 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Markstrom stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of their first-round series.

New Jersey grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the first period on a Jesper Bratt tally, but the game belonged to Carolina after that, with the game-winner coming on a Jordan Martinook shorthanded rush early in the second. Markstrom has played well to begin the postseason, giving up five goals on 71 shots, but that hasn't stopped the Devils from falling into an 0-2 hole. They'll try to turn things around when the series shifts to Jersey for Game 3 on Friday.

