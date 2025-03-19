Jacob Markstrom News: Gets starting nod Thursday

Markstrom will be between the pipes at home against the Flames on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has been struggling of late, going 1-4-0 with a 4.23 GAA and .829 save percentage in his last five outings. With the Swedish backstop underwhelming of late, the Devils may have to turn to Jake Allen more often down the stretch in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. As such, it's Allen who will get the nod at home versus Ottawa on Saturday.