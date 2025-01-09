Jacob Markstrom News: Guarding cage against Rangers

Markstrom will patrol the crease on the road versus the Rangers on Thursday, Catherine Bogart of the Devils' official site reports.

Markstrom has conceded two or fewer goals in 10 of his last 12 outings, posting a 9-2-1 record, 1.50 GAA and two shutouts over that stretch. With no back-to-backs on the short-term schedule, the 34-year-old Markstrom could be called into action for each of the next four contests with Jake Allen firmly entrenched in the No. 2 role.