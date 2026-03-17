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Jacob Markstrom News: Hangs on for OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Markstrom stopped 19 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

The veteran netminder gave up two goals on eight shots in the first period, but Markstrom settled down the rest of the way and gave the Devils a chance to rally. Markstrom has allowed three goals or fewer in seven of eight starts since the Olympic break, going 5-3-0 over that stretch with a 2.73 GAA and .896 save percentage while decisively taking over the top spot in the New Jersey crease from Jake Allen.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
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