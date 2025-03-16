Jacob Markstrom News: Iced by Penguins

Markstrom stopped 16 of 22 shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Pittsburgh, with the Penguins' seventh goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Devils didn't give their netminder much help, although Markstrom didn't exactly shine either. The 35-year-old netminder has lost four of five starts since returning from a knee injury, posting a rough 4.23 GAA and .828 save percentage over that stretch behind a blue line that's missing both Dougie Hamilton (lower body) and Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body).